PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah

Former interior minister/President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the PML-N would resume development pace on war-footing after forming government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Former interior minister/President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the PML-N would resume development pace on war-footing after forming government.

Addressing a corner meeting during his electioneering campaign in his constituency NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) in Chak No.60-JB Shehbaz Pur here on Saturday, he said that people have full trust in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League. Hence, the PMLN would surely form its government at Federal and provincial level with heavy public mandate.

He said that PMLN was a symbol of development.

It not only dragged the country out of twine menaces of load shedding and terrorism but also put the country on road to progress and prosperity during its previous tenure but unfortunately, the PMLN was ousted under a calculated move in 2017.

He said that the people should once again pose confidence in the PMLN and it would surely resume development pace after forming its government at federal and provincial level.

It would also drag Pakistan out of prevailing crises and resolve basic problems on priority basis, he added.