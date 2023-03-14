UrduPoint.com

PMNH To Teach Kids Photography And Video-making

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PMNH to teach kids photography and video-making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) has initiated a capacity building training for school going children in photography and video-making.

Director General (DG) of PMNH Dr Saima Huma Tanveer said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday. She said that under the project titled "Media Project for Conservation of Environment and Nature", the students would be taught the skill of photography and video- making to capture the beauty of nature.

"These students will be trained on capturing different aspects of environment and nature including flowers, birds, mountains, rivers etc", she said.

The DG said, "Use of social media platform among the students of all ages is at its peak,they seems interested to create their own Youtube channels, TikTok and Facebook accounts for the sake of fun and money making.

However, they seem to be clueless what should they portray or project on these platforms.

She said, "This project will broaden the vision of students to explore beauty of nature through awakening their aesthetic sense and utilizing their minds toward positive things.

" "If they see any unique bird, insect or any other species, they can make a picture or video and send to the PMNH for the purpose of conservation," the DG added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMNH was established in 1976, under the patronage of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan. It has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.

The first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification, and research activities related to plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and minerals resources of Pakistan, while the latter is responsible for public education through dioramas, exhibits, lectures, workshop, seminar, posters and film shows, etc.

PMNH also provides consultancy and advisory services to public and private sector organizations. Its scientists work on various projects for the popularization of natural history through research publications, displays, exhibits, and dioramas.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Education Social Media Facebook Money Media All

Recent Stories

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

25 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

25 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

36 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

40 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.