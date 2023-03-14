PMNH to teach kids photography and video-making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) has initiated a capacity building training for school going children in photography and video-making.

Director General (DG) of PMNH Dr Saima Huma Tanveer said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday. She said that under the project titled "Media Project for Conservation of Environment and Nature", the students would be taught the skill of photography and video- making to capture the beauty of nature.

"These students will be trained on capturing different aspects of environment and nature including flowers, birds, mountains, rivers etc", she said.

The DG said, "Use of social media platform among the students of all ages is at its peak,they seems interested to create their own Youtube channels, TikTok and Facebook accounts for the sake of fun and money making.

However, they seem to be clueless what should they portray or project on these platforms.

She said, "This project will broaden the vision of students to explore beauty of nature through awakening their aesthetic sense and utilizing their minds toward positive things.

" "If they see any unique bird, insect or any other species, they can make a picture or video and send to the PMNH for the purpose of conservation," the DG added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMNH was established in 1976, under the patronage of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan. It has four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.

The first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification, and research activities related to plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and minerals resources of Pakistan, while the latter is responsible for public education through dioramas, exhibits, lectures, workshop, seminar, posters and film shows, etc.

PMNH also provides consultancy and advisory services to public and private sector organizations. Its scientists work on various projects for the popularization of natural history through research publications, displays, exhibits, and dioramas.

\395