PM's Coordinator Reviews Lahore's Cleanliness Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, during a meeting held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Tuesday, reviewed the cleanliness operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

During the meeting, he was briefed on the working and complaints resolving period by the company officials.

The coordinator directed the company representatives to maintain a close contact with the public representatives regarding cleanliness of the city so that zero-waste policy could be ensured in each union council of the provincial capital. He added that proper attendance inspection system should be introduced in the waste company for effective working of employees.

He said that cleaning and sweeping of major roads of the city should be ensured in early hours.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassan appreciated the LWMC for making the advanced sanitation arrangements. According to the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the cleanliness standard of the city was to be made according to the international level, he added.

LWMC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Aurangzeb Ali said that the company would share staff lists with the public representatives so that the cleanliness of the city could be improved through mutual coordination.

Former MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, MPA Chaudhry Shehbaz, Mirza Javed, Ahmed Saeed, Touseef Shah and LWMC representatives attended the meeting.

