LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Usually it has been witnessed that events that are going to happen, can be detected by certain signs, as the past people believed in good and bad omens regarding various coming events.ï¿½Similarly in nature we can also observe that certain signs do occur in proper order before an upcoming event. As an example the sky is engulfed with black clouds, just before it rains and expert fishermen in sea can see or sense a storm ahead of its strike.

It has been a democratic tradition in the world that the opposition parties play a very constructive and positive role in the parliaments, for policy making, but the opposition here is displaying a very undemocratic response, which is quite different.

After coming to power, the people of Pakistan wanted to see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's strict accountability action against the elements involved in money plundering.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently referred to the top leadership of the opposition parties who had mercilessly looted the country's resources and money for the past three decades, but their cases were still pending and had not been decided yet.

It is worth mentioning here that minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in his tweet on Thursday said that the meeting between Pakistan people's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was a clear indication of their defeat in GB elections.ï¿½The both parties would now make hue and cry of rigging in the elections, the minister said, adding that for these parties, only those elections are fair, in which they secure victories.

ï¿½ï¿½Nazar Muhammad Gondal, senior leader of PTI told APP that the so-called rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were an open conspiracy against the state and its institutions, adding the current scenario was being launched to destabilise the country.

He said that though the opposition parties had the constitutional rightï¿½ to protest, demonstrate positivelyï¿½ against the initiatives of the existing regime, but theï¿½ opposition parties had no viable alternatives which they couldï¿½ submit orï¿½ suggest as comprehensive planning.

The PTI government's stimulus package of more than Rs1,200 billion had supportedï¿½ and strengthened the destitute strata of the society, he said.

He said that helping the people of less developed and remote areas was a priority agenda of the PTI government and GB's provincial status plan was a clear evidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was for the uplift andï¿½ betterment of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan(GB).

Senior leader, General Secretary of PTI Gilgit Baltistan, Fatah Ullah told APP that the announcement of two mega projects ofï¿½ Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Gilgit-Chitral Expressway by the prime minister Imran Khan had already won the hearts of the GB people, who would definitely go to poll in favour of PTI candidates on November 15.

He said with the construction of both projects, the voters believe thatï¿½ the miseries of people of both Chitral and Gilgit regions would be minimized.

ï¿½The opposition parties (PML-N and PPP) who had completed their five-year term each in Gilgit Baltistan(GB), did nothing for the betterment of the people, adding they were now raising questions about the performance of the PTI government, he lamented.ï¿½The two leading survey bodies on Wednesday have also revealed that the upcoming elections in GB were likely to see a strong contest between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), adding the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was seeming lagging behind the two.

This report was collected and revealed in two different surveys which were conducted by the 'Gallup Pakistan' and the 'Pulse Consultant'.

According to the survey, Gallup Pakistan asked the respondents to reply to whom they would be voting for on November 15 elections in GB.ï¿½ï¿½Responding to the surveyed question, 27 percent respondents replied that they would be going to vote for PTI, whereas 24 opted for PPP and 14 percent opted in favour of PML-N.Similarly, the second survey body 'Pulse Consultant's survey revealed that 35 percent respondents would be voting for PTI, 26 percent opted for PPP while 14 percent said they would go for PML-N.

It may be mentioned here that Gallup Pakistan and Pulse consultant surveys results show that PTI is the first choice of the respondents (voters), whereas PPP second and PML-N third choice.

The both surveys also reveal that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in GB, followed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and then Nawaz Sharif.

The report of the Gallup survey revealed that 31 percent of the respondents, on query, replied that elections would be completely fair, 29 percent said they would be fair to some extent, however 28 percent observed that they could not say anything ahead of polling.

ï¿½It is also pertinent to mention here that the Gallup survey revealed that 66 percent of GB residents are in favour of upgrading GB into a province, while 28 per cent were against it.ï¿½Including the mainstream parties, PTI, PML-N and PPP, around 13 political and religious parties, are contesting the election in GB which is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, election commission sources told APP.

Since 2009, the promulgation of Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order (GBE&SO), GB had been granted the status equal to a province.

ï¿½The polls-2020 will be the region's third elections to elect its own assembly members.

PPP won 2009 elections while PML-N emerged victorious in the second election, winning 22 seats out of a total of 33.

ï¿½Earlier the polls-2020 in GB were postponed in July this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.