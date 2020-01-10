PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot waters after his video abusing citizen went viral

(@fidahassanain)

Hassan Niazi was seen abusing a person after his car collided little with his car while entering into a private club.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has landed again in hot waters after a video showing his insulting behavior with a citizen went viral on social media here on Friday.

He was seen abusing and giving threats to a commuter after collision of their vehicles. According to the details, the incident took place when a man’s car gave a little push to his car from behind as they were getting enter into a private club in Lahore. Hassaan took the car keys of the person and also kept kicking his vehicle.

Before this incident, he was spotted among the lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and he was booked in the case.

Responding on the incident, Hassaan Niazi took to Twitter and expressed that he indulged into the spat as he got angry after the collision.

“I am not like the children of previous rulers who would misuse their powers”, he said, adding that everyone should have asked him about his view. He said: “Damage was done to my car, can I not even ask about my loss?”

Hassaan said that he did not even call any traffic policeman. “The justice was done to him as he punched me,” he added. He went on to say that he did not call anyone because he was more concerned about that driver’s job more than getting punched.

He said that he would not file a case or make any application. “I will not waste anyone’s time on such a small event,” he added.