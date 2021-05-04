UrduPoint.com
PM's Stance On Islamophobia; A Voice Of Muslim Ummah: Religions Scholars

Tue 04th May 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Across the country, religious scholars and leaders of various political and religious parties on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on blasphemy and Islamophobia was the voice of Muslim Ummah.  This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Head of United Jamiat Ahle Hadith Allama Syed  Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Punjab Minister for Endowments Sahibzada Saeed Al Hassan Shah, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and others.

They further said that the stance of the Prime Minister on the issue of Islamiophobia, blasphemy was being endorsed by all Islamic countries, moderate organizations and reputable human rights organizations.

They further stated that EU reports based on propaganda by anti-Pakistan lobbies as here in Pakistan blasphemy laws were not being misused.

Forced conversion has no concept in islam and forced conversions are no longer happening in Pakistan.  Minorities in Pakistan have no objection to the laws of blasphemy .  No one could be allowed to spread fear in the name of religion and Islamic law did not allow it, they added.  Pakistan's judiciary meets the requirements of justice in cases of blasphemy.  The judiciary of Pakistan had always tried to ensure that no one was abused in these cases, they added. They invited European Union,United States and the United Kingdom officials to visit Pakistan and see the facts, not to be influenced by the propaganda spread by anti-Pakistan lobbies.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr, consultations would be started for holding a meeting of important world Islamic leaders on the issue of Islamophobia and blasphemy.

