UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Struggle For Transparency In Elections To Bury Politics Of Corruption: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:20 AM

PM's struggle for transparency in elections to bury politics of corruption: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made historic struggle for transparency in elections which will bury the politics of corruption and dishonesty.  In a reaction to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, he said there were many reasons for a "Parchi chairman" to feel shame, but it was not possible for shameless people.

He said an attempts to become a democrat by sitting on the legacy of corruption, fraud, dishonesty and looting has failed miserably.

"Protection of corruption was the talent of Yousuf Raza Gilani that is why he was nominated for the Senate," he added.

  He said that Gilani was rewarded for saving Asif Zardari's corruption and preventing the recovery of the nation's looted wealth.

He said that instead of the constitution and the court, Gilani preferred the protection of Zardari and his loot and plunder.

"Yousuf Raza Gilani also stole the necklace of the Turkish president's wife given to the flood victims", he said. He said that Gilani's son was caught doing what is his ancestral profession, adding that Gilani's children have also been involved in big scandals.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Senate Prime Minister Flood Wife Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

9 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

10 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.