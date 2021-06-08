UrduPoint.com
PMSA Marks Oceans Day

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

PMSA marks oceans day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Tuesday observed the World Ocean Day aimed at to undertake constructive measures and enhance awareness to promote clean and healthy activities for safeguarding the oceans.

The theme of the day for this year was "The ocean life and livelihoods", said a news release.

The activities in connection with the day included displaying of banners highlighting importance of oceans at various prominent places i.e. Karachi fisheries, PMSA Headquarters, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, PMSA ships, boats and coastal bases.

In addition members of staff participated in cleaning of beach area as symbolic step.

PMSA boats proceeded to harbor cruise displaying banners regarding the day. Beach cleaning drives along with fishermen to inculcate awareness among local population were also arranged at coastal bases.

A virtual seminar consisting of faculty of Karachi University and students was also arranged. Experts from Karachi University on marine ecology provided online lectures to staff of PMSA. Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

