PMSA rescues stranded fishing boat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued a fishing boat stranded in sea due to machinery breakdown.

The PMSA ship during routine patrolling received a call from a fishing boat AL-MURAD, sailed from Karachi, which was stranded in sea due to machinerybreakdown, said a news release.

PMSA ship immediately proceeded to the vessel and provided food and medical assistance to 12 crew members. The boat was towed and brought to Karachi for further assistance.