PMSA Rescues Stranded Fishing Boat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued a fishing boat stranded in sea due to machinery breakdown.

The PMSA ship during routine patrolling received a call from a fishing boat AL-MURAD, sailed from Karachi, which was stranded in sea due to machinerybreakdown, said a news release.

PMSA ship immediately proceeded to the vessel and provided food and medical assistance to 12 crew members. The boat was towed and brought to Karachi for further assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

