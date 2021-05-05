PMSA saves life of seriously ill seafarer

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Wednesday said it saved the life of a seafarer on board a merchant ship, who was seriously ill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Wednesday said it saved the life of a seafarer on board a merchant ship, who was seriously ill.

According to PSMA news release, on May 2, a distress call from a merchant ship, "MV Montpellier", which was transiting south of Gwadar, was received for help as one of its crew members was severely ill and needed immediate medical assistance.

The PMSA base at Gwadar was immediately directed and fast response boats were promptly dispatched towards the merchant vessel. Port, Health and Federal Investiona Agency teams were also taken on board.

After necessary medical examination on board the merchant vessel, the patient was shifted to Gwadar Development Authority hospital for further treatment. The patient was diagnosed with appendicitis and was operated successfully by doctors at the GDA Hospital.