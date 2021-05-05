UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA Saves Life Of Seriously Ill Seafarer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:07 PM

PMSA saves life of seriously ill seafarer

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Wednesday said it saved the life of a seafarer on board a merchant ship, who was seriously ill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) Wednesday said it saved the life of a seafarer on board a merchant ship, who was seriously ill.

According to PSMA news release, on May 2, a distress call from a merchant ship, "MV Montpellier", which was transiting south of Gwadar, was received for help as one of its crew members was severely ill and needed immediate medical assistance.

The PMSA base at Gwadar was immediately directed and fast response boats were promptly dispatched towards the merchant vessel. Port, Health and Federal Investiona Agency teams were also taken on board.

After necessary medical examination on board the merchant vessel, the patient was shifted to Gwadar Development Authority hospital for further treatment. The patient was diagnosed with appendicitis and was operated successfully by doctors at the GDA Hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gwadar Montpellier May National University From

Recent Stories

WHO, German Gov't to Set Up International Epidemic ..

2 minutes ago

Norway Intends to Introduce COVID-19 Certificates ..

2 minutes ago

Around 39 sites termed COVID hotspots in Vehari

2 minutes ago

APHC appeal Kashmirs to offer Sehrai's funeral pra ..

2 minutes ago

Three-year old Mtoto, Africa's earliest known huma ..

23 minutes ago

Covid spiked stress, sleep loss among mothers with ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.