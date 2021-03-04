UrduPoint.com
PMSA Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrests Five Iranian Nationals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a joint operation with Pakistan Customs recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested five accused people.

Addressing a news conference at PMSA headquarters, PMSA Deputy Director General Commander Faisal Sadiq said that PMSA and Customs Intelligence on a tip off conducted a joint operation in open sea recovering 2040 kilograms of hashish and arrested five Iranian nationals.

He said that the drugs were tactfully concealed in hidden captivity of a boat.

The approximated value of the seized drugs was Rs816 million, he said.

Additional Director Customs Intelligence (Karachi Region) Rana Tasleem who was also present on the occasion said that during preliminary interrogation the arrested accused revealed that they were trafficking the drugs to some African region.

He said the case would be pursued in the CNS Court while the issue of Iranian traffickers using Pakistani territories would also be taken up through Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seized drugs and arrested accused were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

PMS Director Operations Commander Abdullah and Commander Salman were also present on the occasion, .

