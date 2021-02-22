UrduPoint.com
PMSA To Play Active Role In Governments' Initiatives Developing Blue Economy: Naval Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

PMSA to play active role in governments' initiatives developing Blue Economy: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday said Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has to play an active role in governments initiatives related to development of Blue Economy.

The Naval Chief visited Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Headquarters and was received by DG PMSA, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib upon his arrival here, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Admiral was presented Guard of Honour by smartly turned out contingent.

Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff was given briefing on roles and tasks of PMSA.

The Naval Chief visited Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) where he was apprised regarding operational readiness of PMSA to enforce laws in the maritime zone of Pakistan.

While interacting with the officers and staff members of PMSA, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi lauded the commitment and efforts of PMSA in maritime domain. Naval Chief emphasized that being the only maritime law enforcement agency, PMSA has the responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests.

The Naval Chief also appreciated the agency's efforts in facilitating fishermen community and ensuring their safety and security at sea.

The Admiral expressed satisfaction over operational capabilities tasks performed by PMSA. He also assured that Pakistan Navy would continue to provide all out support to PMSA.

