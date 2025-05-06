Court Awards Life Jail,impose Fines To Accuse
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) Attique-ur-Rehman on Tuesday awarded life jail to the accused involved in abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl.
According to the prosecution, a case was registered against the accused Muhammad Shahbaz at Satellite Town police station for the abduction and sexual assault of a girl.
Police presented challans in the court for trial.
After completion of arguments,the court found him guilty and awarded two separate punishments under different legal provisions.Under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code,the accused was sentenced to 10 years jail along with a fine of Rs.200,000,while under Section 376,he was awarded life imprisonment with an additional fine of Rs.500,000.
