World Community Should Provide Emergency Assistance To Flood-hit People In Pakistan: Prof Cheng
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng has appealed to the international community to provide emergency assistance to flood-stricken people in Pakistan
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng has appealed to the international community to provide emergency assistance to flood-stricken people in Pakistan.
Pakistan, as one of the major victims of global climate change, has been frequently hit by extreme weather events in recent years. The current severe floods in Pakistan have caused heavy losses to people's lives and property, and seriously damaged infrastructure and the ecological environment, he told APP.
He said that in such circumstances, the international community should show sympathy and provide emergency assistance and added, this is not only a respect for life but also a manifestation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.
From a humanitarian perspective, people affected by floods are confronted with multiple predicaments such as housing destroyed, food shortages, unsafety of the drinking water and increased risk of disease transmission.
Therefore, Pakistan urgently needs external support to alleviate its urgent situation, he said.
He said that international community assistance, whether in the form of financial aid and material donations, or technical support, can provide tangible support for Pakistan's disaster relief and reconstruction efforts, helping local people overcome difficulties.
In addition, in the face of global challenges such as natural disasters, the solidarity and cooperation of the international community are crucial. Working together among countries can not only effectively improve disaster relief efficiency, but also showcase the spirit of human solidarity and accumulate experience and consensus for addressing other global issues, he opined.
