PNCA To Organize Art Exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" On Nov 16

PNCA to organize art exhibition"Beauty Alt Atrocite" on Nov 16

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division would organize art exhibition of Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz titled "Beauty Alt Atrocite" on November 16

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division would organize art exhibition of Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz titled "Beauty Alt Atrocite" on November 16.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training and National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafaqat Mahmood likely to be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

The artwork would be displayed at PNCA National Art Gallery, Islamabad. Aisha Arshad Shahnawaz is renowned artist.

Senior officials of PNCA and people from different walks of life would also attend the exhibition.

