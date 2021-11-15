PNS ALAMGIR visits Port Aksaz Turkey to participate naval drills

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Monday visited AKSAZ Naval Base, Turkey and participated in Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 conducted in Mediterranean Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Monday visited AKSAZ Naval Base, Turkey and participated in Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 conducted in Mediterranean Sea.

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas represented Pakistan Navy in Multinational Exercise, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here.

Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by Naval Attach of Pakistan at Ankara, Commander of 2nd Turkish Destroyer Squadron and officials from Turkish Navy.

During the port stay, Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mahmood along with Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR called on Turkish Navy high ranking officials including Commander Turkish Maritime Forces.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged by the host naval dignitaries.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular.

The visit of PNS ALAMGIR comprised harbour and sea phases.

During harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Whereas, sea phase included participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 that included wide range of naval drills and operations.

The Exercise provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance combat readiness in multi-threat milieu and interoperability with the world navies.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. Participation of Pakistan Navy in exercise DOGU AKDENIZ-21 is aimed at ensuring safety and security of global commons. Upon culmination of port visit, PNS ALAMGIR participated in Joint Patrol and bilateral exercise TURGUTREIS-VI with Turkish Navy ships. Various tactical evolutions were undertaken including simulated missile engagement drills, Seamanship exercises and Helo Operations.

PNS ALAMGIR visit to Turkey and joint naval drills is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.