PNS Madadgar Provides Technical Assistance To Merchant Vessel At Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022) Pakistan Navy Ship MADADGAR during maritime security patrol at sea responded to distress call by Merchant ship ILIA-10 that developed technical problem. The ship tilted to one side due to heavy flooding of water and likelihood to capsize in rough weather condition.

On receipt of distress call, the technical team of PNS MADADGAR promptly boarded the merchant ship and rendered technical assistance; whereby, saving precious lives onboard. After painstaking efforts, PN Ship’s technical team repaired the defect and de-flooded the vessel. Later, the ship was made seaworthy to continue its voyage.

Pakistan Navy is committed to ensure safety of seafarers out at sea.