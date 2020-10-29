PNSC achieves topline growth of more than 21 % in first quarter of FY year

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) achieved a topline growth of more than 21% in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020-21 despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and slow down in global trade & economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) achieved a topline growth of more than 21% in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020-21 despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and slow down in global trade & economy.

According to statement issued by ministry of Maritime Affairs, as per results unveiled by PNSC yesterday, its profitability increased by a massive 73% as compared to 1st quarter 2019-20.