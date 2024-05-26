Open Menu

PO Arrested From Saudi Arabia After 8 Years

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Punjab police arrested another wanted criminal in the case of kidnapping and murder after eight years from Saudi Arabia and got him extradited to Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the details, the arrest of the said proclaimed offender (PO) was made possible with the mutual cooperation of Punjab Police and Interpol Islamabad. Proclaimed offender Rafiq Ahmed was wanted by Police Station Darkhwast Jamal khan, DG Khan Police from past eight years.

Accused Rafiq Ahmed has been wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a class 10 student. After the incident, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad.

Punjab Police issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued follow-up for the arrest.

With the coordination of Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Riyadh, the accused was arrested by the Saudi police and extradited to Pakistan. DG Khan police team took the accused into custody from the airport. This year, the total number of arrested proclaimed offenders from foreign countries has reached 38.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the police team for arresting the dangerous culprit from abroad. He said that legal proceedings should be completed soon and the accused should be punished,while the crackdown should be intensified to arrest other fugitives wanted in henious crime cases.

