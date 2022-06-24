UrduPoint.com

POAEC Observes World Olympic Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

POAEC observes world Olympic Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POAEC) organized a colorful programme at City Sports Complex in connection with the world Olympic day.

On the occasion, a specially-prepared cake on the theme of Olympic logo was cut which added to the festivities, said a news release on Friday.

Hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Olympian Boxer Malang Baloch, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, South Asian Karate Gold Medalist Kulsoom Hazara, Boxer Razia Bano, POA Vice President Fatima Lakhani, Member POA Women Commission Tehmina Asif, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, KSF Chairman Asif Azeem, President Waseem Hashmi, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, KDA Member Finance Shujaat Hussain, Director Sports Ayaz Munshi, Paralympic special athletes participated in overwhelming number with much zeal and fervor to add festive look to the occasion.

Later, the Olympians along with other guests planted saplings as part of Green Pakistan Initiative to combat pollution. While special children took part in a festival match.

Speaking on the occasion, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said Olympics celebrations are an old tradition which originated in Greek and today the objective of Olympics is to bring people from around the globe together from diverse origins at one platform of Olympics and to highlight the importance of sports in promoting inter-faith harmony, peace and prosperity in the society at local and global level through sports.

He congratulated the POAEC on holding such a grand programme and said, overwhelming participation by sports persons and representatives of various sports bodies indicate that we want to promote sports and healthy activities in our city.

KDA Director Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said Olympic Day celebrations are to spread the message to seeking togetherness, highlighting the power that sport has to build a better world, by bringing people together in peace and harmony. As part of this, people are encouraged to move together for peace through a range of local and international activities.

He appealed to all countrymen specially sportsperson to take part in the tree plantation drive by POA Environment Commission as part of Green Pakistan initiative to overcome air pollution.

POAEC Member Tehmina Asif said patronage by civic bodies like the KDA and KMC for sports is a welcome augury.

"Time has come to highlight the importance of greenery and create awareness about tree plantations among youth so that we could control the environmental pollution in the country", she said.

Later, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Fatima Lakhani distributed gifts among Olympians, international athletes and special children.

The programme was part of the series of activities organized by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in different cities across the country in connection with International Olympic Day which was celebrated on June 23rd throughout the world.

