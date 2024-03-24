Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan and Manzoor Sakhirani art gallery jointly organized a ceremony to mark 32nd death anniversary of poet, social activist Adil Sakhirani here at Qasimabad business forum hall.

Presiding over the session former Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo said that Adil Sakhirani was collective heritance and made Sindhi Adabi sangat functional in Dadu. He said that people like Adil Sakhirani born in centuries. Writer Naeem Malik expressing his views about the character and personality said that Adil was among those persons on which many people were infatuated by his charming personality. He said that Adil always raised voice for the rights of peasents and his services would be remembered long time.

Eminent journalist Ruk Sindhi said lauded efforts of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan for organizing motivational literary sessions.

Writer Suleman Daahri said that Dadu was iconic city regarding revolution and make people conscious as poet Ustad Bukhari and Adil Sakhirani have played pivotal role.

Famous Singer Sarwer Sakhirani said that Adil Sakhirani was very lively person and always encouraged and strengthened weak people to come forward. Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro said that Adil Sakhirani was a beautiful poet and his poetry is enriched with national and revolutionary colours. Story Writer Slim Channa, Professor Madad Ali Jhatiya, Gulshan Korejo, Raja Anwer Chandio, Darya Khan Pirzado, Nisar Shaikh and Tariq Akaash also shared their views.

Heman Chandani,Juman Ansari, Shakir Aziz Seetai, Kher Muhammad Ashiq Solangi and Sheral Gopang and M.Bachal Kalhoro recited poetic verses while Singers Aziz Channa and Faizan Skahirani sang songs.

