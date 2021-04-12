Poetry collection of Shamsa Noreen unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Pothohari Adab Sangat organized a lunching ceremony of renowned poetess Shamsa Noreen's poetry collection "Puhl Chuli Nain" at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Munawar Hashmi while Dr. Nisar Turabi and Wafa Chishti graced the occasion as special guests.

Syed Saqib Imam Rizvi, Dr. Farhat Abbas and Farhad Arif graced the occasion as the guests of honor whereas Abdul Rauf Kayani hosted the event.

On this occasion, author of her book renowned poetess Shamsa Noreen also recited some ghazals from her new poetry collection.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Munawar Hashmi said that poetry was the name of sensitive emotions and Shamsa Noorin has beautifully conveyed her thoughts to the audience. The poetry collection is a gift for those who belong to the literary circle, he added. Naeem Akram Qureshi, Wasim Jibran, Khalid Majeed, Sharif Shad, Asim Rana, Rifat Anjum and other poets also addressed the ceremony.

Later, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated Shamsa Noreen on the new poetry collection. A large number of people belonging to the literary circle participated in the event.