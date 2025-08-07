KP Tourism Authority Hands Over Camping Pods To KVDA
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Development Authority (KP-CTA) handed over its camping pods at Bomboriet (Chitral) to further activate Kailash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA)
The camping pods have been opened to tourists under a stable and sustainable business model at local level.
In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the office of the Secretary Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Government to Government (G2G) policy here on Thursday.
Director General (DG) KP-CTA, Habibullah Arif and Director General (KVDA) Minhasuddin signed the agreement at a ceremony here on Thursday. Former Special Assistant to KP CM on Minority Affairs Wazirzada, Secretary Culture, Tourism and Archaeology Dr. Abdul Samad, officials of KVDA and other concerned authorities attended the event.
Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad said that comprehensive steps are being taken to promote tourism in Chitral.
The provincial government, he said is working on several projects for the welfare of the local community of the Kailash Valley.
He said that all available resources are being utilized to introduce the religious rituals and festivals of the Kailash community at the international level.
He added that arrangements for the operation of camping pods at the local level will not only provide better facilities to tourists, rather will also boost the local economy.
This initiative of the government, he said is an important step towards sustainable development in the tourism sector and preservation of cultural heritage.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tourism vision includes making tourist destinations attractive and preserving the natural environment, highlighting hidden tourism treasures, and ensuring that local communities benefit from its benefits
