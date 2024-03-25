Police apprehend 07 mobile snatching gang members in Abbottabad,Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a joint operation by Cant and Mirpur Police on Monday, seven members of a mobile snatching gang were arrested, confessing to their involvement in multiple robbery incidents.

Police also recovered 23 stolen phones, one lakh rupees cash, 5 motorcycles, and other stolen household items.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, in collaboration with Superintendent of Police Cant Dr Muhammad Omar, and Deputy Superintendent Police Mirpur Saraj Khan, immediate action was taken to apprehend the suspects behind the surge in mobile snatching and theft cases.

A specialized team led by SP Dr Omar and DSP Saraj Khan pursued and apprehended the seven suspects linked to mobile snatching and theft.

Investigations revealed their involvement in various crimes including the snatching of mobile phones, motorcycles, and household items.

Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and modern surveillance tools including CCTV cameras, the Cantonment and Mirpur police efficiently tracked down and captured the suspects.

Among those arrested were Sher Ali, Shah Mir, Muzamil Shah, Hafiz Shah, Mazhar, Sahil, and Qaiser, all hailing from different areas.

Preliminary interrogations unveiled their roles in multiple robbery incidents. Subsequently, a significant amount of stolen items, including mobile phones, motorcycles, household goods, and cash were recovered from various locations.