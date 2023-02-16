Police arrest 10 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 1805 grams of charras, six 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman here on Thursday, Phagwari police arrested Zakar for having 1420 grams of charras. R.A.Bazhar police held Abdul Wahid with 55 grams of Ice drug while Morgah police rounded up Husnain with 220 grams of charras. Gujar Khan police netted a female drug peddler identified as Shabana and seized 560 grams of charras.

Saddar Baroni police held Fawad for possessing 550 grams charras.

The spokesman said that Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police rounded up six accused namely Tahir, Rohan, Kashar, Sanaullah, Asad and Wali, and recovered six 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 46 from different roads and intersections.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

SSP Operations had directed the police to accelerate their ongoing operations against anti-social elements, he added.