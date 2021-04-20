UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 10 Drug Peddlers,recovers Liquor,marijuana And Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:27 PM

Police arrest 10 drug peddlers,recovers liquor,marijuana and Motorcycle

Police on its continued crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on its continued crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi district police carried out a massive drive in different areas and arrested 10 accused identified as Parkash Meghwar, chetan, Govind Meghwar,Munawar,Nihal alias Niaz, Ramchand bheel, Gyan Chand kolhi, kanji kolhi, Sher Khan Mangrio and Waryam bheel and recovered 140 liters illicit liquor, 274 grams marijuana and a Motorcycle from their possession.

Cases have been registered at different police stations under control of the Narcotics substance act.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mush ..

1 minute ago

Public service court held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Deductions in granted amount under Ehsaas kafalat ..

2 minutes ago

Law ministry notifies 12 CII members for 3 years

2 minutes ago

AIOU postpones BA exams in Poonch district

2 minutes ago

50 damaged schools to be reconstructed in Khyber d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.