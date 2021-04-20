Police arrest 10 drug peddlers,recovers liquor,marijuana and Motorcycle

Police on its continued crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on its continued crackdown against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor,marijuana and a motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi district police carried out a massive drive in different areas and arrested 10 accused identified as Parkash Meghwar, chetan, Govind Meghwar,Munawar,Nihal alias Niaz, Ramchand bheel, Gyan Chand kolhi, kanji kolhi, Sher Khan Mangrio and Waryam bheel and recovered 140 liters illicit liquor, 274 grams marijuana and a Motorcycle from their possession.

Cases have been registered at different police stations under control of the Narcotics substance act.