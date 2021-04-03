Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons; recover eight pistols, two Kalashnikovs

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that City, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Taxila, Chontra, and Kalar Syedan police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested 10 persons namely Imran Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Haider Mehmood, Zaheer Shah, Rizwan Ali, Muhammad Mubeen, Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Asif, Ali Raza, and Waqas Farooq and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.