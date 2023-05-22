UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazar, Taxila, Mandra, Dhamial and Jatli police rounded up 11 accused namely Zahaid, Subhan, Ehtesham, Shan, Habib ur Rehman, Umar, Waheed, Shah Zaib, Mahajar Khan and Adil Amir on recovery of eight 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, a dagger and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

