Police arrest 13 drug pushers, recover 754 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested thirteen alleged drug pushers and recovered 754 litres of liquor from their possession during raids in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of police stations including PS Sadar, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Dera Nawab, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhor Kot, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Chani Goth, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Hasilpur conducted raids at dens located within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered 754 litres of locally made liquor from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Maqsood, Tariq, Iqbal, Kamran, Israr, Riaz, Amir, Sadique, Khan, Azhar, Insha and others. The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.