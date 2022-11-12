UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 Drug Pushers, Recover 754 Liters Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Police arrest 13 drug pushers, recover 754 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested thirteen alleged drug pushers and recovered 754 litres of liquor from their possession during raids in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of police stations including PS Sadar, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Dera Nawab, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhor Kot, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Chani Goth, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Hasilpur conducted raids at dens located within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered 754 litres of locally made liquor from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Maqsood, Tariq, Iqbal, Kamran, Israr, Riaz, Amir, Sadique, Khan, Azhar, Insha and others. The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Hasilpur Khairpur Tamewali From

Recent Stories

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most mili ..

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chie ..

42 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

3 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

12 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.