Police arrest 14 suspects, 720 liters liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 14 alleged suspects and recovered 720 liters liquor during raids conducted at dens in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police parties of several police stations including PS Cantt, PS Civil Lines, PS Chani Goth, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhor Kot, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Sama Satta, PS Yazman, PS Head Rajkan and PS Hasilpur conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took 14 suspects into custody, respectively.

The police recovered 720 liters liquor from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.