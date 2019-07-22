UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 17 Criminals In Operation In Hangu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:31 PM

Police arrest 17 criminals in operation in Hangu

Police arrested 17 criminals including seven proclaimed offender during its ongoing search and strike operation her on Monday

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Police arrested 17 criminals including seven proclaimed offender during its ongoing search and strike operation her on Monday.

On the directive of District Police Officer, Ihsanullah Khan, police have launched crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements to purge the society of criminals.

They also recovered two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, two guns and 15 rounds of cartridges.

During snap checking, police check criminals record of 350 people and also verified documents of 510 vehicles including 120 motorbikes.

All police stations have been directed to keep close eyes on any suspicious activity in their jurisdiction and take every possible step to ensure safety of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Criminals

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto criticises PM Imran’s 'container' ..

8 minutes ago

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) forwards 6,500 r ..

49 seconds ago

Russian President's Vladimir Putin Visit to Croati ..

50 seconds ago

Hyundai Motor sees profit grow in second quarter

52 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches four- ..

55 seconds ago

TV mechanic's daughter wins position in exams

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.