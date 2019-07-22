Police arrest 17 criminals in operation in Hangu

(@imziishan)

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Police arrested 17 criminals including seven proclaimed offender during its ongoing search and strike operation her on Monday.

On the directive of District Police Officer, Ihsanullah Khan, police have launched crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements to purge the society of criminals.

They also recovered two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, two guns and 15 rounds of cartridges.

During snap checking, police check criminals record of 350 people and also verified documents of 510 vehicles including 120 motorbikes.

All police stations have been directed to keep close eyes on any suspicious activity in their jurisdiction and take every possible step to ensure safety of citizens.