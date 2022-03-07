Police arrest 2 accused, recovered snatched motorbikes

The Hyderabad police here Monday recovered four snatched motorbikes and arrested two alleged outlaws in the limits of Makki Shah and Seri police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police here Monday recovered four snatched motorbikes and arrested two alleged outlaws in the limits of Makki Shah and Seri police stations.

The police spokesman informed that SHO Qurban Ali Aaklani of Makki Shah police led the raid after the police received a tip off that the stolen motorbikes were being shifted from one place to another.

The spokesman said that an accomplice of the arrested suspect Imran Shaikh escaped during the raid.

The police also shared the engine and chassis numbers of the bikes and advised their owners to received their vehicles through the due process.

The spokesman claimed that the suspect was part of a gang which stole and snatched motorbikes.

He said that the police were also checking his criminal record.

The Seri police also received a motorbike which was snatched during a robbery on February 10 from Akbar Mallah.