Police arrest 2, recover 13 kg drugs in Hassanabdal

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 13 kg and 750 grams of cannabis secret compartments of a vehicle at a check post near Kohat on Monday.

Police informed that District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Syed Khalid Hamdani started a special operation against drug smugglers under the supervision of Station House Officer Jand Police Station Mazhar-ul-Islam.

The accused were identified as Tariq Hussain son of Alam Hussain resident of Orakzai Agency and Sultan Khan son of Abdul Khanan resident of Kohat.