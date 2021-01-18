UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 2, Recover 13 Kg Drugs In Hassanabdal

Mon 18th January 2021

Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 13 kg and 750 grams of cannabis secret compartments of a vehicle at a check post near Kohat on Monday

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 13 kg and 750 grams of cannabis secret compartments of a vehicle at a check post near Kohat on Monday.

Police informed that District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Syed Khalid Hamdani started a special operation against drug smugglers under the supervision of Station House Officer Jand Police Station Mazhar-ul-Islam.

The accused were identified as Tariq Hussain son of Alam Hussain resident of Orakzai Agency and Sultan Khan son of Abdul Khanan resident of Kohat.

