Police Arrest 3 Suspected Outlaws In Injured Conditions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 10:09 PM

The Hyderabad police arrested three suspected outlaws in injured conditions after separate encounters in the limits of Fort, Baldia and Hussainabad police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested three suspected outlaws in injured conditions after separate encounters in the limits of Fort, Baldia and Hussainabad police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that two suspects riding on a motorbike on Abdul Sattar Edhi road near Bypass road engaged the Baldia police in an exchange of fire while trying to escape.

One of the suspects, identified as Waqas Hazara Pathan, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his companion escaped, he added.

The police shifted the injured suspect to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

The spokesman claimed Pathan was an active member of a motorbike lifter gang and that during initial interrogation he admitted his association with such a gang under whose auspices he lifted 20 motorbikes from Hyderabad in separate incidents.

The spokesman told that Hussainabad police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in armed house robberies in an encounter near the protective embankment of the Indus river in Hussainabad area.

He added that the police raided a place near the shrine of Paposh Baba but the suspects attacked the police while trying to escape.

According to him, suspect Attaullah Khan alias Anwar sustained a gunshot and was rounded up but his accomplices managed to escape.

He was also shifted to LUH for surgery of his injured leg.

In the third similar incident, the Fort police and a gang of robbers engaged in an exchange of fire during a raid near the railway station, the spokesman said.

He added that one suspect, Saddam Bhutto, was arrested in injured condition but his companions dodged the police.

According to him, Bhutto was involved in at least 6 recorded crimes of robberies.

The police shifted Bhutto to the LUH for surgery of his leg.

