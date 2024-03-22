Police Arrest 4 Suspects, Recover 10 Kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested 4 suspected drug peddlers including a woman in separate raids, recovering 10 kilograms hashish from their possession.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 2 suspects were arrested in a joint action of Bhitai Nagar and Baldia police with the CIA from Bhitai Nagar area.
He identified the suspects as Sarwar Mallah and Kabeer Chandio from whom 6 kg hashish was recovered.
According to spokesman, in another raid in the limits of Husri police station, the suspects Razia Marri and Abdul Rehman Chand were rounded up, and recovered 4 kg hashish from their possession.
He said all the apprehended suspects had been booked in separate FIRs at the concerned police stations.
