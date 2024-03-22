Open Menu

Police Arrest 4 Suspects, Recover 10 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Police arrest 4 suspects, recover 10 kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested 4 suspected drug peddlers including a woman in separate raids, recovering 10 kilograms hashish from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 2 suspects were arrested in a joint action of Bhitai Nagar and Baldia police with the CIA from Bhitai Nagar area.

He identified the suspects as Sarwar Mallah and Kabeer Chandio from whom 6 kg hashish was recovered.

According to spokesman, in another raid in the limits of Husri police station, the suspects Razia Marri and Abdul Rehman Chand were rounded up, and recovered 4 kg hashish from their possession.

He said all the apprehended suspects had been booked in separate FIRs at the concerned police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Baldia Women All From

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

21 minutes ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

25 minutes ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

33 minutes ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

35 minutes ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

35 minutes ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

35 minutes ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

38 minutes ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

38 minutes ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

36 minutes ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

36 minutes ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

36 minutes ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan