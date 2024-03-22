Police arrest 4 suspects, recover 10 kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested 4 suspected drug peddlers including a woman in separate raids, recovering 10 kilograms hashish from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 2 suspects were arrested in a joint action of Bhitai Nagar and Baldia police with the CIA from Bhitai Nagar area.

He identified the suspects as Sarwar Mallah and Kabeer Chandio from whom 6 kg hashish was recovered.

According to spokesman, in another raid in the limits of Husri police station, the suspects Razia Marri and Abdul Rehman Chand were rounded up, and recovered 4 kg hashish from their possession.

He said all the apprehended suspects had been booked in separate FIRs at the concerned police stations.