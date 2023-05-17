UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five POs Wanted In Different Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said Taxila police managed to arrest two accused namely Tariq and Waris, wanted in a case.

Airport police in their operation held a PO, Hasan while Rawat police rounded up Qasim and Mubeen, wanted in two cases.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

