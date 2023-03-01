UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Armed Dacoits After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest four armed dacoits after encounter

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four unidentified armed dacoits during an operation near Korangi Mehran Town Sector F 6, Karachi.

According to a private tv channel, police, however, said two of them were shot and injured during an exchange of fire.

Police also recovered four pistols, six snatched cell phones, cash etc from their possessions.

Police also took two 125 motorcycles into custody used by the accused.

Police started further investigations.

