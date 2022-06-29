UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held an accused namely Farhat Hussain for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Naseerabad police arrested two accused namely Arslan and Fayyaz for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Civil Lines police also rounded up Muhammad Shakeel with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

