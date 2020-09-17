Police arrest murderers of Christian man Nadeem Joseph

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Police after tireless efforts succeeded to arrest of two alleged accused involved in the murder of Christian man Nadeem Joseph.

The accused salman and suleman who were neighbors of deceased opened firing at Nadeem Joseph after minor brawl over some issue at tv colony on June 2.

Nadeem Joseph, succumbed to his injuries after being gunshot on June 2 in hospital and recorded his statement before death to police.

The family of Nadeem Joseph and Christian community also protested in front on National Press against the non-arrest of the alleged murderers and accused Peshawar police of protecting culprits.