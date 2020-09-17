UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Murderers Of Christian Man Nadeem Joseph

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Police arrest murderers of Christian man Nadeem Joseph

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Police after tireless efforts succeeded to arrest of two alleged accused involved in the murder of Christian man Nadeem Joseph.

The accused salman and suleman who were neighbors of deceased opened firing at Nadeem Joseph after minor brawl over some issue at tv colony on June 2.

Nadeem Joseph, succumbed to his injuries after being gunshot on June 2 in hospital and recorded his statement before death to police.

The family of Nadeem Joseph and Christian community also protested in front on National Press against the non-arrest of the alleged murderers and accused Peshawar police of protecting culprits.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Peshawar Police Man June Christian Family TV

Recent Stories

Army Chief appreciates operational readiness of st ..

9 minutes ago

PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on election as Pri ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional ..

38 minutes ago

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.