UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, New Town, R.A.

Bazar, Race Course, Morgah, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Adeeb, Irfan Nazir, Ashraf, Talha Murtaza, Momen Naveed, Amir Sohail, Akhtar Munir, Abbas and Lal Guland recovered eight 30-bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

