Police Arrest Suspect In Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Phuleli police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition in an encounter near Akram Canal.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Saeed Sahito sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire between the police and 2 suspects who allegedly opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.
He added that Sahito was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape.
The suspect, from whom the police allegedly recovered a pistol, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Sahito.
