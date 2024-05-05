Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspect In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Phuleli police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition in an encounter near Akram Canal.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Saeed Sahito sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire between the police and 2 suspects who allegedly opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.

He added that Sahito was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape.

The suspect, from whom the police allegedly recovered a pistol, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Sahito.

