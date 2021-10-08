Police arrest suspects, recover 56 grams gold

The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in the October 6 robbery at a residence in Latifabad unit 6 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in the October 6 robbery at a residence in Latifabad unit 6 area.

DSP Masood Iqbal and SHO Imran Rasheed of A-Section police station in a press conference here on Friday said that a woman and 2 men had been arrested from Khairpur district in connection with the case.

Iqbal told that the woman Raheela Shamsi allegedly connived with the robbers to conduct robbery at the residence of her married daughter.

The DSP said 3 robbers entered the residence of Owais Yousufzai and kept his parents hostages as they looted 25 tola gold, Rs 45,000 cash, mobile phones and other valuables before making their escape good.

He added that at that time of the incident Raheela's daughter was giving birth to her child at a hospital while his mother was staying at her home with her inlaws.

The SHO informed that they had also arrested the suspected robbers Muhammad Danial Rind and Saeed Ahmed Chandio but their third accomplice was still at large.

The police claimed of having recovered 56 grams of the robbed gold so far.

The incident's FIR was lodged at the A-Section police station.

The police also obtained physical remand of the suspects from the judicial magistrate.