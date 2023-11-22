Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Tariq and Ijaz and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters have been accelerated.