Police Arrest Two Dacoits After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police here on Wednesday managed to arrest two dacoits after an encounter, said a police spokesman.
He informed that six dacoits opened firing on the police party in the jurisdiction of Dhamiyal police station.
As a result of the firing, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sajid and Head Constable Waqar received bullet injuries and shifted to hospital.
During the firing, two dacoits namely Gul Meera and Hasan, who also received bullet injuries, were arrested.
The spokesman informed that when the CIA police signaled the suspects to stop, the dacoits started firing at the police party.
The arrested accused are record holder in dacoity cases.
On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.
A search operation was underway in the area to arrest the other dacoits managed to escape from the scene.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police who managed to round up two dacoits despite firing by the accused.
Those who attack the lives and property of citizens and police would not escape the grip of the law, the CPO said.
