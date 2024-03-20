Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Dacoits After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest two dacoits after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police here on Wednesday managed to arrest two dacoits after an encounter, said a police spokesman.

He informed that six dacoits opened firing on the police party in the jurisdiction of Dhamiyal police station.

As a result of the firing, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sajid and Head Constable Waqar received bullet injuries and shifted to hospital.

During the firing, two dacoits namely Gul Meera and Hasan, who also received bullet injuries, were arrested.

The spokesman informed that when the CIA police signaled the suspects to stop, the dacoits started firing at the police party.

The arrested accused are record holder in dacoity cases.

On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.

A search operation was underway in the area to arrest the other dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police who managed to round up two dacoits despite firing by the accused.

Those who attack the lives and property of citizens and police would not escape the grip of the law, the CPO said.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Police Police Station Meera CIA Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

25 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

35 minutes ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

1 hour ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

2 hours ago
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

14 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan