Police Arrested A Suspect In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly sustained bullet injury in an encounter with police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly sustained bullet injury in an encounter with police.

The police spokesman informed here Friday at the Market police signaled two persons riding on a motorbike to stop near Anaj Mandi intersection but they tried to escape and they were followed by the police.

He claimed that the suspects stopped their motorbike in an area in the limits of Sakhi Pir police and opened fire on the cops who were chasing them.

According to him, a suspect Abdul Manan Chandio received a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while his accomplice managed to escaped.

Chandio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that Chandio was already nominated in 5 separate FIRs of different crimes like robbery, snatching, theft and keeping unlicensed weapons.

Three of those FIRs were lodged in Market police station and 1 each in Baldia and Sakhi Pir police stations.

