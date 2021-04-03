Police Arrested Accused Who Posed As Govt Employees By Wearing "green Number Plates"

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hassanabdal Police have arrested the accused who posed as government employees by wearing "green number plates" and "blue flashers".

According to details, Attock District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani special on instructions, Hassanabdal Police have started cracking down on those posing as government employees by putting up green number plates and blue flashers.

In this regard, Circle Hassanabdal Police under the leadership of DSP Raja Fayyaz-ul-Haq A team of Circle Hassanabdal under the supervision of Hassanabdal Police Station, SHO Saddar Hassanabdal Police Station, arrested 03 accused for posing as government officials by putting up green number plates and blue flashers.

ASI Mahmood Ahmed and other police officers at Saddar Hassanabdal Police Station checked a Toyota Hiace pickup truck with a blue and red flashlight on the bumper in front of it, which was being driven by Nora Din, son of Muhammad Din, resident of Nowshera Tehsil and District.

Arrested for trying to impersonate government employees and defraud government agencies Honey entered. ASI Muhammad Ismail and other police officers of Saddar Hassanabdal Police Station during a check found Usman Ali, son of Masood Elahi, a resident of Haripur Tehsil and District Haripur, who was riding a motorbike with the intention of posing as a government employee and deceiving government agencies. ASI Muhammad Sajjad Haider and other members of City Hassan Abdal Police Station arrested Abid Shah, son of Abdul Qayyum, resident of Qadeem Clay Zem District while checking the official number plate of Green Keller. Charsadda was arrested and a case was registered against him for wearing a green number plate on a motorcycle with the intention of posing as a government employee and defrauding government agencies.