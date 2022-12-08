UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Three On Selling Illegal Petrol, LPG Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, under an ongoing operation against Illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies, conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to the police spokesman, Dhamial police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Nazar, Mosam Khan and Riaz for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possessions and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

