Police Arrests Absconder In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:08 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : District police arrested absconder wanted in number of serious cases including double murders case.

The arrested accused, Nawab Khan, belongs to Sabar Abad, Karak said police on Wednesday.

He was on the list of most wanted criminals to Karak Police.

After completion of legal proceedings, he would be handed over to Karak Police.

According to police sources, SHO Police Station Jirma , Bhagat Khan intercepted passenger coach on Indus Highway at Muslimabad check post and during search arrested wanted criminal who was trying to escape Peshawar.

