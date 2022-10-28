Police arrests two criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rahuki police on Friday arrested two suspects including one in injured condition, who were allegedly involved in various street crimes in Hyderabad rural area.

The police spokesman said that the accused Ateeq Qureshi alias Waqas and Usama Shah after an encounter at Shafi link road opened fire on the raiding police party, and one of the outlaws namely Waqas sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, a third suspect managed to escape from the scene. The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

He claimed that both the suspects were involved in motorbike snatching and other street crimes.

They were booked in at least 11 FIRs at Pinyari, Market, Phuleli, Sakhi Pir, and Rahuki police stations, and further probing was underway.