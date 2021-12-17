Police books two for stealing gas

UrduPoint.com

A famous eatery in Hyderabad, Mirchi 360, has been booked in a FIR by Sindh Sui Gas Company (SSGC), accused for stealing gas from the company's supply system for commercial use in its kitchen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A famous eatery in Hyderabad, Mirchi 360, has been booked in a FIR by Sindh Sui Gas Company (SSGC), accused for stealing gas from the company's supply system for commercial use in its kitchen.

According to the FIR, which was lodged at Cantonment police station on complaint of Senior Engineer Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday, the restaurant's owner Mukhtiar Dawach and Manager Aziz Khan were allegedly involved in the theft.

The complainant stated that they traced a 20 mm diameter pipe connected with the restaurant laid in the direction of the company's gas pipeline.

He added that when they dug the ground they found the pipe connected to their system.

The Cantonment police could not arrest the accused both of them secured bail against surety of Rs100,000 each from a local court here Friday.

The restaurant is located in the Defence Plaza which is an upmarket locality in the city.

